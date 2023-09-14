Two booked on smuggling charge

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

Following specific information about smuggling of drugs, the Amritsar (Rural police) recovered a drone from Dhanoe Khurd, a border village, here today. Though no contraband was recovered with the drone, the police booked two alleged cross-border smugglers in this connection.

Gurpartap Singh Sahota, Superintendent of Police, said the Gharinda police got a tip-off that Rajwinder Singh, alias Goldi, and Ranjit Singh, both residents of Hardorattan village, were involved in cross- border smuggling of drugs and arms. He said the informer told that they got a consignment of drugs smuggled with drone in the Dhanoe Khurd area.

He said following tip-off, police teams and village defence committee of Dhanoe Khurd village searched agricultural fields in the area and recovered a DGI drone.

He said the police had registered a case under Sections 21, 23, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft act against the two suspects. He said raids were on to recover the contraband and arrest the two suspects.