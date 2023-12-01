Two brothers arrested with 515 gm of heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 30

The Khemkaran police arrested two brothers from Masatgarh village on Wednesday with 515 grams of heroin during routine patrolling in the area.

Preetidner Singh, DSP, Bhikhiwind, said the suspects were identified as Jugraj Singh and Harpreet Singh Happy, both residents of Dasuwal village.

The DSP said the suspects were produced in a court on Thursday, which sent them to two-day police remand. The DSP said the suspects had links with smugglers across the border. He said both were closely associated with smuggler Gurlal Singh, a resident of Dasuwal village. The suspects were booked under Sections 21,61 and 85 of the NDPC Act.

The DSP said during checking of mobile phone calls of the suspects, it was found that they had links with Pakistan-based smugglers were found. Further probe was on, he added.

#Tarn Taran