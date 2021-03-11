Two cellphone snatchers held

Amritsar, April 21
The CIA staff nabbed two snatchers and recovered 10 mobile phones besides a bike from them. The accused have been identified as Gobinda Singh of Chabba village and Jasvir Singh of Chattiwind Lel village on Mehta Road.
Sukhwinder Singh, in charge, CIA staff, said the accused were active near bus stand, The Mall of Amritsar, Chamrang Road and Tarn Taran road. He said the duo were arrested following a tip-off and nine more mobile phones were recovered from them.
He said the accused were drug addicts and habitual offenders. They had a number of snatching cases registered against them. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...