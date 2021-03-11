Two cellphone snatchers held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 21

The CIA staff nabbed two snatchers and recovered 10 mobile phones besides a bike from them. The accused have been identified as Gobinda Singh of Chabba village and Jasvir Singh of Chattiwind Lel village on Mehta Road.

Sukhwinder Singh, in charge, CIA staff, said the accused were active near bus stand, The Mall of Amritsar, Chamrang Road and Tarn Taran road. He said the duo were arrested following a tip-off and nine more mobile phones were recovered from them.

He said the accused were drug addicts and habitual offenders. They had a number of snatching cases registered against them. —