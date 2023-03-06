Two cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated two mobile phones from three prisoners when an inmate was booked after he clashed with the jail employees inside the complex on Saturday. Those booked include Rajat Kumar, alias Dana, Mani Singh and Vishal Malhotra. The staff recovered a mobile phone from Rajat and Mani Singh while Vishal clashed with the jail staff. Another mobile was recovered from prisoner Karan Singh. Two separate cases were registered by the police in this regards on Saturday. TNS

UP native held with opium

Amritsar: The CIA staff of the City police have arrested Sandeep Singh — a native of Uttar Pradesh and presently staying in the Meerakot area — and recovered 1 kg of opium from his possession here on Sunday. The anti-gangster staff wing also nabbed an alleged drug peddler Amarjit Singh, alias Rinku, of Chogawan with 100 gram of opium. Two separate cases were registered by the police in this regard. Further probe was on to identify their links. The police had also held Kuldeep Singh of Friends Avenue and confiscated 600 gram of opium from him on Saturday. TNS

NGO organises eye checkup camp

Amritsar: Bhai Ghaniya Ji Mission society, an NGO, held a free eye checkup camp at Bhai Ghaniya Ji Hospital at New Pawan Nagar area on Sunday. Manjit Singh, the chairman of the society, said the camp was organised in collaboration with the Kartar Chand Memorial Eye Care Centre. As many as 472 people were examined and free medicines were distributed to them. He said free eye operations of 205 patients would also be organised by the camp at the Nirmaljot Eye Hospital located on the Mall road here. TNS

Man attacked, bike stolen

Tarn Taran: After injuring a motorcyclist with a sharp-edged weapon, two unidentified persons decamped with his vehicle on Friday night. The victim, Jagdish Singh of Padhri Kalan, was returning to his home on Friday night when two motorcycle-borne persons appeared from his rear side. They signalled him to stop but Jagdish, in a bid to escape, tried to run away from the spot and geared up his vehicle. One of the suspects hit him with a sharp-edged weapon at his head from the back. The victim fell down on the ground after the attack. The robbers escaped with the motorcycle from the spot. Jagdish was treated at a private hospital and later, he reported the incident to the Bhikhiwind police on Saturday. A case under sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC has been registered in this regard. OC

Man dies of drug ‘overdose’

Tarn Taran: A man allegedly died of drug overdose in Poolha village. The deceased had been identified as Ravel Singh (45). Deceased’s mother Amarjit Kaur said her son was a drug addict. A case has been registered.