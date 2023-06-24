Two consume poison in Tarn Taran, 1 dead

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 23

Two residents of different areas reportedly consumed poisonous substance here on Frida. While one of the victims, 25-year-old Ranjit Singh of Gandiwind Sarai village, died, the other, Jugraj Singh (35), was battling for life at a private hospital in Amritsar.

Ranjit Singh had consumed some poisonous substance on Thursday and died soon after that. The Sarai Amanat Khan police registered a case under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC against Pawanpreet Kaur, her husband Arashdeep Singh, father-in-law Sahib Singh and another women Amandeep Kaur of Gandiwind village.

Pardeep Kaur, wife of the deceased, in her statement to the police stated that Pawanpreet Kaur lodged a false complaint of molestation against her deceased husband. She said the family was busy in celebrating the birthday of her 1-year-old son when a police party came to the house and Ranjit Singh took it seriously and consumed poisonous substance. The postmortem was done at the local Civil Hospital and the body was handed over to the family. The accused were absconding, said ASI Sukhdev Singh.

In the second case, Jugraj Singh (35), a resident of Muse Khurd, was under treatment at a Amritsar hospital. He was disturbed over the quarrel with his co-partner Rajbir Kaur, a resident of Ram Rauni. Both had been running a salon at Gaggobua for the last one and a half years and Rajbir Kaur was not sharing the income details with him. Rajbir Kaur also misbehaved with Jugraj Singh a few days ago and perturbed over it he consumed poison substance and has been under treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar since.

Rajbir Kaur had been booked under Sections 306 and 511 of the IPC on Thursday. Rajbir Kaur was absconding, said ASI Manpreet Singh.