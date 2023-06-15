 Two cops attacked, hurt by illegal sand miners; 4 held : The Tribune India

Two cops attacked, hurt by illegal sand miners; 4 held

The police have booked 10 persons for murder attempt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 14

Two cops, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector, was assaulted by several persons some of whom were involved in illegal sand mining in Ajnala subdivision here on Tuesday.

The miscreants also took away the truck seized by the Mining Department and handed over to the police for further necessary action. The police have booked around 10 persons on charges of murder bid, assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

Among those booked included Jashanpreet Singh of Raipur Kalan village, Yakub Masih of Mautla village, Jagpreet Singh of Jastarwal village, Prem Singh of Punga village and Rinku Masih of Chak Aul village, besides five unidentified persons. The police have arrested four of them.

ASI Kewal Singh said he was posted at the Ajnala police station. He said he along with another cop Amar Singh was patrolling in Talwandi Rai Dadu village when he received a call by the SHO who asked them to visit Ballarwal village Dhusi bandh (a flood protection bandh) where Satbir Singh, Junior Engineer-cum-Mining Inspector, had intercepted a vehicle carrying illegally excavated sand.

He said they reached the spot where Satbir Singh handed over the pick-up truck laden with sand along with driver Jashanpreet Singh. He said he also handed over the challan book to him. He said constable Amar Singh sat in the truck along with Jashanpreet and moved towards the Ajnala police station. He said when they reached near the Lakhuwal village turn, the accused put the vehicle on the side while five persons riding on two bikes reached the spot. They were armed with sharp-edged weapons and baseballs. They stopped the cops from taking the sand-laden Pickup truck.

Kewal asked them politely that the vehicle had been impounded by officials of the Mining Department, but the accused did not relent and manhandled him. He alleged that the accused tore his uniform and also snatched the challan book. He said Amar Singh tried to stop them from taking away the vehicle.

However, the accused tried to run them over. Amar Singh escaped as he jumped aside, the accused ran the vehicle over his foot leaving him injured.

DSP Sanjiv Kumar said following the incident, the police immediately arrested four of the suspects after raids. They were Jashanpreet Singh of Raipur Kalan village, Yakub Masih of Mautla village, Jagpreet Singh of Jastarwal village and Prem Singh of Punga. He said raids were on to nab the remaining accused.

The miscreants also took away the truck seized by the Mining Department and handed over to the police for further necessary action. The police have booked around 10 persons on charges of murder bid, assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

