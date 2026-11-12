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Home / Amritsar / Two CRPF companies deployed in Amritsar

Two CRPF companies deployed in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:40 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Shilpy Pattar Dutt, Joint Director (Admn), Women and Child Development, has been posted as Joint Director (Administration and Mid-day Meals), Elementary Education, against a vacant post. Photo for representation
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Two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in Amritsar to strengthen security arrangements amid concerns over the law and order situation.

CRPF personnel are carrying out security duties in coordination with the Commissionerate Police at various locations across the city. Police checkpoints have also been set up at different points, with personnel conducting checks on suspicious persons and vehicles.

Commissioner of Police Harmanbir Singh Gill on Wednesday visited several checkpoints to review the security arrangements. He inspected the deployment of Punjab Police and CRPF personnel, checking procedures and the overall security arrangements.

During his interaction with the personnel, he directed them to remain alert and maintain close coordination while performing their duties.

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