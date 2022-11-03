Two-day kisan mela ends in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 2

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Booh (Tarn Taran), in collaboration with the World Wide Fund (WWF) for nature, Harike, organised a two-day kisan mela under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan at KVK Campus, Booh.

The theme of the kisan mela was ‘Water conservation and its efficient use for protection of biodiversity’. On the second concluding day on Wednesday, farmers, youth, farm women, school students, representatives from different villages too participated in the mela.

Associate Director Dr Balwinder Kumar made awareness among farmers regarding water conservation. He advised farmers to adopt resource conservation technologies for better utilisation of natural resources and told them to stop burning stubble and adopt eco-friendly ways to tackle the problem.

Gitanjali Kanwar, Senior Coordinator, WWF-India Harike Field Office, spoke about various endangered species such as Indus River Dolphin and their relation with humans.