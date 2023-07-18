Two-day national tax conference concludes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 17

A two-day national tax conference ‘Amrit Kalash’ concluded here on Sunday. Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal was the chief guest of the conference. The meet favoured setting up of state-level tribunal for timely justice.

On the challenges being faced in interpreting the tax laws he asked all the delegates to work hard and interpret law in a positive way. He exhorted them to update themselves and use the latest technology and provision of changing laws. He suggested participation of law federation while making any sort of amendments in the GST to avoid litigations.

CA Bimal Jain from New Delhi in his address on the topic ‘Fake Invoices’ said fake invoices and input tax credit availed by the businessmen had become a hot issue in contemporary context. His views on the subject enriched the knowledge of the law fraternity, advocates and CAs, with his experience and offered remedies to handle such kind of cases in future. He gave his suggestions on the notice of reversal of tax credit and suggested them to take the assistance of legal quotes to deal with such notices.

Advocate and CA Ashwani Taneja and CA Rajesh Mehta delivered their views on the session of Impact of Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) and issue of notices under Section 148 of the Income Tax Act. Both of them brought out the impact of the PMLA on GST and how it will effect genuine dealers who directly and indirectly face problems in coming days. For instance, they said, reassessment of income tax cases under Section 148 was decided on the basis of only information and not on the basis of available documents with the Income Tax department.

Renowned national speakers on the GST shared their expertise and insights, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and practical advice to enhance tax practices for all the tax professionals during the two-day conference.

Participants took the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and gain valuable insights from eminent speakers and fellow professionals.

The conference concluded under the leadership of Dr Naveen Rattan, vice- chairman, AIFTPA, and Ranjit Sharma, conference chairman and Simmi Rattan, co-chairman.

