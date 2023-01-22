Two days after killing wife, man held

Amritsar, January 21

The police have arrested Harpal Singh, a resident of Talwandi Bhangwa village, who allegedly murdered his wife Gurjit Kaur on the Bhai Manjh Singh road in Kot Mit Singh area two days ago.

He was produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation. The police have booked him following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father Joginder Singh. A domestic dispute was stated to be the reason behind the murder.

On Thursday, the couple had a quarrel following which Harpal hit the victim on her head with some blunt weapon leading to her death.

The couple along with two children were living in a rented accommodation on the Bhai Manjh Singh road.