Two dead, one injured as soil caves in pit

Tarn Taran, May 16

Two farm labourers died while a third was injured while digging up a water system in the fields of village sarpanch in Chamba Khurd on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Jugraj Singh (18) and Pritpal Singh (19) of Raniwallha village. The injured Balwant Singh, of the same village, has been admitted to a local private hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Harpal Singh, a relative of the victims, said that the village sarpanch took them to work in his fields where he dug a deep pit. The workers were inside when suddenly the earth caved in and fell on the workers. Locals started a rescue operation with the help of JCB machines but two of the three labourers were found to be dead while a third had to be admitted to a local private hospital. The Chohla Sahib police took the bodies in its custody and sent them to the mortuary of the local Civil Hospital. The police have initiated further proceedings in the case.

