Two die as fuel tanker collides with car on Jandiala Guru flyover in Amritsar



Tanker loses control after one of its tyres burst
article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:01 PM Jul 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Two unidentified persons were charred to death after a fuel tanker collided with their car on the Jandiala Guru flyover on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the tanker lost control after one of its tyres burst, causing it to collide with a car going from Amritsar towards Jalandhar side after jumping over the footpath. The impact was so strong that the car dangled from the flyover after it struck the iron railing of the flyover.

The occupants of the car died on the spot, while the driver of the tanker fled the scene.

Mukhtar Singh, SHO Jandiala police station said that fire brigade rushed doused the fire. He said efforts were on to identify the unfortunate occupants of the car. “We have found the license plate of the car which has a Delhi number. We are trying to approach the transport officials there to identify the owner of the car,” said SHO while adding that a case has been registered against the unknown truck driver.

The fuel tanker was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar while the car was going from Amritsar to Jalandhar side.

Davinder Singh, an eyewitness said that the petrol tanker which was coming from Jalandhar side. Suddenly, its tire burst and it lost its balance. Within seconds it jumped the footpath and collided with the car coming from the opposite side (from Amritsar to Jalandhar). The tanker dragged the car and hit the railing. Car dangled out in the air after it got stuck in the iron railing of the flyover. The incident led to severe traffic jams on the national highway.

