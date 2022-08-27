Two die of electrocution

Tarn Taran, August 26
Two farm labourers died of electrocution at Kasel village here on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Kanwaljit Singh (22) and Dalbir Singh (32) of Kasel village. The two victims were sprinkling fertiliser in the field of farmer Balraj Singh when an overhead high-tension electricity wire passing across the field fell in the waterlogged field leading to electrocution. Balraj Singh said he had approached Powercom officials many times to remove the loose cable before the paddy season but all his requests fell on deaf ears.
