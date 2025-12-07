Two drug peddlers held in police raids

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Amritsar Police Commissionerate has arrested two persons allegedly involved in drug trafficking in separate operations, recovering 1 kg of heroin and Rs 1.10 lakh in suspected drug money.

Advertisement

In the first instance, the police arrested Gurwant Singh, a resident of Bachhiwind village in the Lopoke subdivision, from the Chheharta area. The police initially recovered 200 grams of heroin from his possession. However, during interrogation, he disclosed the location of an additional 800 grams of heroin, which was later seized from his residence. The accused has been remanded to police custody for two more days, and officials expect further recovery of contraband and drug proceeds.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the police arrested Karambeer Singh of Gumanpura, under the jurisdiction of the Gharinda police station. The police team, led by ASI Gurpartap Singh, apprehended him on December 2 near the Meeri Peeri Academy turn on the Bhaini village road.

Advertisement

During his custodial interrogation, the police recovered Rs 1.10 lakh in alleged drug money from his residence on December 4. The investigation is ongoing, and the police anticipate additional recoveries of heroin and drug funds. Karambeer Singh also has an NDPS case registered against him at Verka police station from October 2021.