Two drug smugglers arrested with over 3-kg heroin, pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

The Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have busted a drug racket with the arrest of two drug peddlers and recovery of 3.880 kg of heroin and ammunition from their possession here on Tuesday. Those arrested have been identified as Vishal Singh, alias Chitta, a resident of Gehri Mandi, and Ajay Singh, a resident of Green City, Chheharta.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), STF, Mukhtiar Rai said on the directions of Kuldeep Singh, Special Director General of Police, STF, a special campaign against drugs was being conducted in border areas. On June 5, a special operation was conducted by the border range of STF.

ASI Surinder Kumar, in charge, Border Range, STF, got a secret tip-off that Vishal Singh, alias Chitta, a resident of Gehri Mandi, Jandiala Guru, was dealing in illegal drug trade. During a raid, the accused was nabbed. Following the information, ASI Surinder Kumar along with a police team raided and arrested Vishal Singh from Gehri Mandi in the presence of Varinder Kumar, DSP, STF, Border Range, and recovered 330-gm heroin from his possession.

A case under Sections 21-C and 25 of the NDPS Act was registered at the STF police station in Mohali and an investigation had been initiated in the case. During investigation on the confession of Vishal Singh, one of his accomplices Ajay Singh, a resident of Green City in Chheharta, was nominated in the case and an STF team raided his house.

During the raid, the team recovered 3,500-gm heroin, 2 pistols of .32 bore, 15 cartridges of .32 bore and a car from the house of Ajay Singh. The STF also recovered Rs 21,380 from him. STF officials claimed that they expected more confessions from the accused. The backward and forward links would be ascertained during the investigation, claimed the STF officials.