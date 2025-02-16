Two drug traffickers arrested with 2.5 kg heroin  

The Border Security Force, in a joint operation with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), arrested two drug smugglers along with narcotics consignments in different cases in Amritsar and Tarn Taran border areas here on Saturday evening. Heroin measuring 2.5 kg and a mobile phone were seized from their possession.

BSF spokesman said acting on an Intelligence input, the BSF, in collaboration with ANTF, conducted a raid at a drug peddler's house at 07:15 pm, leading to his arrest along with confiscation of two packets with gross weight 1.56 kg from the area adjacent to Chak Bal village in Ajnala. The narcotics were wrapped with white polythene and then in white cloth. He was later handed over to the police for further investigations and registration of FIR.

In another operation, BSF troops planned an ambush in a suspected area in Tarn Taran. The BSF authorities said that the ambush party intercepted a drone movement and observed a suspected person roaming in the drone dropping zone who had come there to retrieve the consignment.

Advertisement

Subsequently, BSF troops apprehended the suspect along with two packets with gross weight of 1.095 kg of suspected heroin and a mobile phone. The narcotics were secured with a yellow adhesive tape and a copper wire loop was also attached to the packets. The apprehended suspect is a resident of Dal village in Tarn Taran. He was handed over to the Khalra police station for further investigation.