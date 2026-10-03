Two drug traffickers get 12 years in jail

A special court has sentenced two drug traffickers to 12-year rigorous imprisonment in over nine-year-old smuggling case regarding the seizure of 2 kg of heroin.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Amritsar Zonal Unit, said those convicted had been identified as Omkar Singh, alias Onkar Singh, and Gurdev Singh. The judgment was pronounced on September 29.

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NCB officials said its team intercepted a Toyota Innova near Kamaska village on the Kamaska-Vanike road in Amritsar on March 31, 2017.

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During search, 2 kg of heroin was recovered from the vehicle. The two were immediately arrested.

During investigation, another accused, Balkar Singh, was arrested and the NCB filed a complaint against all three before a special court on September 22, 2017.

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The court held that the prosecution had established the recovery of 2 kg of heroin from Omkar Singh and Gurdev Singh and their involvement in the offence. It also found that the heroin had been smuggled into India across the India-Pakistan border.

“The NCB has managed to approve the charges that both accused were arrested while being in conscious possession of contraband which was smuggled from across the border and brought into the Indian territory,” said the court.

Omkar Singh was convicted under Sections 21(c) and 29, while Gurdev Singh was convicted under Sections 21(c), 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Both were also fined Rs 1 lakh each. The sentences will run concurrently.

However, Balkar Singh was acquitted in the case.

The NCB authorities said the conviction reflected its efforts to curb narcotics trafficking through investigation and prosecution.