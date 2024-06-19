Two dupe Amritsar resident of Rs 9.5 lakh on pretext of job as TTE in Rlys

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 18

A local resident was duped of Rs 9.5 lakh by a father-son duo on the pretext of getting him recruited in Indian Railways as TTE (travelling ticket examiner). The police have registered a case in this regard but no arrest has been made so far.

A case was registered following a probe conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP)-rank official who recommended registration of an FIR in this connection.

Those booked were identified as Bakshish Singh and his son Lovepreet Singh, both residents of Ajnala, and who are now residing at Kot Khalsa here.

The complainant, Manish Kumar, alleged that the accused took Rs 3 lakh on February 24, 2022, Rs 4 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh on March 10, 2022, and March 24, 2022, from him through cheques. He said the accused provided him the railway recruitment form and the medical certificate of East Central Railway Hospital, Danapur (Patna), and the identity card issued by DRM Office-I of Bilaspur in his name which were later found to be fake.

Investigations suggested further probe into the role of Ranjit Singh of Khushipur (Kotla Khurd) village and Jaswinder Singh of Verka in this case.

Following the DA’s legal opinion, the police booked Bakshish and his son Lovepreet under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC against them.

