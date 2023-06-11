Two duped of Rs 79 lakh

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 10

A father-son duo, residents of Dehra Sahib (Luhar) village here, allegedly duped two persons of Rs 79 lakh by luring them on the pretext of settling them in the US. The father-son duo had been identified as Harpinder Singh and his son Kanwalbir Singh.

The accused duped Rs 38.5 lakh from Dilraj Singh, a resident of Luhar village, and Rs 40.5 lakh from Harpreet Singh of Rahal Chahal village over a year ago.

Both victims in their complaints lodged with the Goindwal Sahib police stated that both accused had promised to send them to the US, but were taken to Indonesia where they were locked in a room, chained for days together and brutally tortured. However, they managed to return home and approached the Goindwal Sahib police. Both have been booked.