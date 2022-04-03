Two duped of Rs 13.5 lakh by fake travel agents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 2

In search of greener pastures, two local residents lost Rs 13.50 lakh to fake travel agents.

The incidents came to light after two cases were registered by the Amritsar rural police following probes conducted by the Punjab Bureau of Investigation. Six persons were charged with fraud and criminal conspiracy in the two incidents.

According to the Jandiala police, Manjinder Singh, Rajinder Singh and Rajinder Singh, all residents of Uthian village, were booked for duping Mahinder Singh of Nizampura village. The complainant, Mahinder, told the police that the accused took Rs 6 lakh from him for sending his son to Canada. But neither they sent him to that country nor returned the money.

In the other case, Daljit Singh Pappu of Bijnaur and his sons Harpreet Singh and Palwinder Singh were booked for duping Malkeet Singh of Bagga village. Malkeet in his complaint lodged with the police on February 7, 2020, alleged that the accused were travel agents and they had duped him of Rs 7.50 lakh for sending him abroad. After two years of investigations, the police have now registered a case in this regard.

The police said the Jandiala and Mattewal police have registered cases under Sections 420 and 120-B, of the Indian Penal Code and Section 34 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act. The police authorities said raids were on to nab the accused. —