Two eatery owners booked

Amritsar: The Ranjit Avenue police have booked two eatery joint owners for allegedly serving liquor in open without having any licence for the same. ACP Varinder Singh Khosa said the police got information that Raju chicken Corner and Bobby meat shop, located in Block C of Ranjit Avenue was serving liquor against the norms. A raid was conducted and a case under the Excise Act was registered against them. TNS
One nabbed with heroin
Amritsar: The Majitha Road police have arrested Shera Singh of Rajatal border village of Ranjit Avenue with 15-gm heroin. He was produced in a local court and brought on police remand. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
