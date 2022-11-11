Two elderly die in separate accidents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 10

Two elderly persons died in two separate road mishaps that occurred in the rural belt of the district.

In an incident, a rashly driven sand-laden vehicle hit an old man when he along with his grandson was out for a morning walk in the Ajnala area. The driver of the pickup truck fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

The incident had occurred four days ago and the victim, identified as Harjit Singh (65) of Gopal Nagar in Ajnala, succumbed to the injuries in a hospital yesterday.

Jasbir Singh, the complainant, stated to the police that he along with his grandfather was out for a walk on November 6. They were going from Satsang Radha Soami Ajnala road to main Ajnala Chowk. He said suddenly a rashly driven sand-laden mini truck came from behind. He said he narrowly escaped in the incident while his grandfather Harjit Singh was hit by the mini truck. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

He said during enquries, they found that the truck was being driven by Dadu of Khanwal village which is notorious for illegal sand mining. The police have impounded the vehicle bearing registration number PB-02-BK-9487, while a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC was registered against Dadu at the Ajnala police station. He has been absconding since the incident.

In an another incident, a woman identified as Kuljit Kaur (55) of Fatahpur Rajputa Khurd village died after a scooter hit her scooter near Gehri Mandi village falling under Jandiala Guru police station. She was riding pillion while her son Karanvir Singh was driving it.

The police have booked Gurbhej Singh of Fatahpur Rajputa village in the case.

Karnvir Singh stated to police that yesterday he along with his mother was going toward Jandiala on his scooter for some work. He said when they reached near Gehri Mandi village, a scooter driven by Gurbhej Singh came from the opposite side and ramned his scooter. His mother sustained serious head injury. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The police has booked Gurbhej under Sections 304-A, 279, 337 and 338 of the IPC in this regard. TNS