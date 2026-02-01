Two fresh extortion cases reported in Amritsar rural belt

The continuing incidents of extortion threats, despite earlier crackdowns, have raised questions about the effectiveness of existing deterrence measures. As fresh complaints continue to surface, concerns are mounting over criminal networks allegedly exploiting gaps in surveillance and enforcement.

Advertisement

A growing number of extortion complaints has also created an atmosphere of unease among residents, particularly traders and farmers in the rural belt.

Advertisement

Two fresh cases of alleged extortion threats involving overseas calls have been registered by the Amritsar Rural Police in the past 24 hours. The police have launched investigations into both cases.

Advertisement

In the first case registered under Section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Beas police station, the complainant, Baljit Singh, a resident of New Model Town, Rayya, reported that on the evening of February 13, he received an international call from a person identifying himself as “Jaisal”, who allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh in extortion. He stated that a second call was received on the afternoon of February 15 from another foreign number. The caller also sent a WhatsApp message reiterating the demand for money.

In another FIR registered under Sections 308(4) and 351(2) of the BNS at the Bhindi Saidan police station, the victim, Jaspal Singh (43), a resident of Kot Sidhu village, stated that he is engaged in agriculture.

Advertisement

He alleged that on Saturday night, he received a call from a foreign number in which the caller claimed to be notorious gangster “Landa Harike”. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh as extortion and threatened serious consequences if the amount was not paid within two days. The following evening, a call from the same source was reportedly received on his son’s mobile phone, but the family did not answer it.

The police have initiated investigations to verify the identity of the callers and examine any possible links to organised extortion networks operating from abroad.