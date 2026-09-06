Two friends killed in hit-and-run in Tarn Taran

Two youths were killed in a road accident on the Tarn Taran-Chabal road on the night of September 3. The deceased have been identified as Mehakdeep Singh (22) and his friend Sajan Singh (25) both residents of Mallian Kalan. They were travelling from Tarn Taran towards Chabal on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near a fuel station in Noordi village. Both died on the spot.

Sonu Singh, father of Mehakdeep Singh, said someone informed him about the accident over the phone. When he reached the spot, he found Mehakdeep and Sajan lying dead on the road, with blood spilt around them.

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