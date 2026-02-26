DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Two gang members held after kingpin’s arrest; arms recovered

Two gang members held after kingpin’s arrest; arms recovered

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
A team of the local city police arrested two more members of a gang whose kingpin was arrested one and half months back from the area and illegal weapons recovered.

Sukhbir Singh, DSP (City), informed here today that the police team led by SHO Navdeep Singh, arrested the two, identified as Arshdeep Masih alias Shubham, a resident of Kakka Kandiala and Phillips alias Pawan, a resident of Johal Kotla Gujran, in district Amritsar. The police recovered 264 grams of heroin, a pistol, one magazine of AK-47 and 17 rounds of ammunition from them.

DSP (City) Sukhbir Singh said that so far, four pistols, 37 rounds of ammunition, three magazines of AK-47 and 528 grams of heroin have been recovered from the accused. A case has already been registered in this regard on January 13.

The main member of the gang, Laras Masih, a resident of Kakka Kandiala village, was arrested about a month and half back. After that, his associate Sandeep Masih was arrested on February 3 and illegal weapons and heroin recovered from him.

A case in this regard has already been registered by the local city police on January 13. Further investigation in the matter is on.

