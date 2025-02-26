Two gang members injured in encounter with police

Two operatives of gangsters Prabhdip Singh alias Prabh Dasuwal and Afridi, who run their module from abroad, were injured in an encounter with the police early on Tuesday morning and have been arrested with illegal weapons. The injured accuseds have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Patti. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana told media persons that the Khemkaran police led by sub-inspector Gurinder Singh laid a naka in the area near Bhura Kohna village in the early hours today. While checking the vehicles, the police team signalled two motorcycle-borne suspects to stop but they tried to flee from the spot and fired at the police. The SSP said that the accused were injured in retaliatory firing. The police recovered an illegal revolver, two live cartridges and three empty cartridges from the possession of the accused.

The SSP said that the arrested operatives have been identified as Prabhjit Singh Lov of Dibbipura (Valtoha police station) and Parkash Singh Goldi of Jhugian Kalu (Patti Sadar police station). The SSP further said that the arrested persons were working as operatives of Prabh Dasuwal and Afridi who were running their module from abroad to collect extortion money. The arrested operatives were working on the instructions of gangsters settled abroad.

The arrested operatives have been booked under section 109, 132, 221, 3(5) of the BNS and section 25 (6) and (7) of the Arms Act by the Khemkaran police.

Two members of the gang have already been arrested with illegal weapons, said the SSP.