DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Two gang members injured in encounter with police

Two gang members injured in encounter with police

Cops nab them after shootout at naka near Bhura Kohna village
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:39 AM Feb 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Two injured operatives of gangsters being shifted to hospital by the police in Tarn Taran on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Two operatives of gangsters Prabhdip Singh alias Prabh Dasuwal and Afridi, who run their module from abroad, were injured in an encounter with the police early on Tuesday morning and have been arrested with illegal weapons. The injured accuseds have been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Patti. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana told media persons that the Khemkaran police led by sub-inspector Gurinder Singh laid a naka in the area near Bhura Kohna village in the early hours today. While checking the vehicles, the police team signalled two motorcycle-borne suspects to stop but they tried to flee from the spot and fired at the police. The SSP said that the accused were injured in retaliatory firing. The police recovered an illegal revolver, two live cartridges and three empty cartridges from the possession of the accused.

The SSP said that the arrested operatives have been identified as Prabhjit Singh Lov of Dibbipura (Valtoha police station) and Parkash Singh Goldi of Jhugian Kalu (Patti Sadar police station). The SSP further said that the arrested persons were working as operatives of Prabh Dasuwal and Afridi who were running their module from abroad to collect extortion money. The arrested operatives were working on the instructions of gangsters settled abroad.

The arrested operatives have been booked under section 109, 132, 221, 3(5) of the BNS and section 25 (6) and (7) of the Arms Act by the Khemkaran police.

Advertisement

Two members of the gang have already been arrested with illegal weapons, said the SSP.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper