Two gangsters arrested after exchange of fire in Tarn Taran

A gangster was injured in an exchange of fire with the police at Dhun Dhae Wala village in Chohla Sahib.

The injured gangster has been identified as Vishwas, a resident of Burj Deva Singh village.

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Involved in 3 firing cases

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According to the police, he is allegedly involved in at least three incidents of firing for extortion in Goindwal Sahib.

The police have arrested him along with his associate, Gurjashan Singh, a resident of Baba Jiwan Singh Street near Maraha Gurdwara.

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The police recovered a pistol, two live cartridges and a motorcycle from them.

The police said they had spotted the accused riding a motorcycle without a number plate. When the police tried to apprehend them, Vishwas allegedly opened fire.

The police retaliated in self-defence, during which Vishwas sustained a gunshot injury to his leg.

He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.