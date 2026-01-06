DT
Home / Amritsar / Two gangsters injured in police encounter near Khadoor Sahib

Two gangsters injured in police encounter near Khadoor Sahib

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:29 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
SSP Surendera Lamba along with other officials at the encounter spot near Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran.
Two gangsters were injured in an encounter with the police near Khadoor Sahib village here on Monday. Both suspects were admitted to the local Civil Hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

SSP Surendera Lamba visited the spot and said the injured men were identified as Sukhpreet Singh, a resident of Mallhia near Tarn Taran, and Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Chamba Khurd near Chohla Sahib.

The SSP said the suspects were travelling on a motorcycle when their suspicious movement was noticed by Inspector Prabhjit Singh, SHO of Goindwal Sahib police station. Acting swiftly, a joint team of the Goindwal Sahib police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) chased them and signalled them to stop near the railway track close to Khadoor Sahib.

Instead of stopping, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police party. The police retaliated, during which Sukhpreet Singh sustained a bullet injury to his knee. The second suspect again fired at the police, following which the police retaliated and injured him as well.

Both injured gangsters were first taken to the Civil Hospital in Khadoor Sahib and later referred to another Civil Hospital in view of their condition.

The SSP said the two were part of a three-member gang involved in firing at a fertilizer store in Fatehbad on December 29 last year. He added that the third accomplice is yet to be identified and may be traced after further interrogation.

