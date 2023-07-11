Two girls abducted in Tarn Taran; 2 booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 10

A 20-year-old girl was abducted from Nona village on July 3. The father of the teenage girl who was abducted from Tarn Taran town, told the police that Arashdeep Singh of Kallha village had abducted the girl on June 29 when she was alone in the house. The accused set the girl free at night near her house. The accused was booked under Section 363 and 366-A, IPC.

In another case, Jobanpreet Singh of Nona village abducted a teenage girl from his village on July 3. The victim’s mother told Sadar police that said she had gone to Raishiana village to take medicines and when she was abducted. A case under Section 346 of the IPC had been registered against the accused.