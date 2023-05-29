Two groups clash at Ranjit Avenue, booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 28

A day after two groups clashed in the posh B-block of Ranjit Avenue locality here, the police have registered an FIR against unknown persons in this connection.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said that on the basis of video footage from the spot, the police was trying to identify those involved in the scuffle which led even to the tossing of turbans.

“We have registered a case under Sections 160, 148, 149 and 295 of IPC against unknown youths at Ranjit Avenue police station here,” Khosa said, adding nobody would be allowed to take the law in his hands or create a law and order problem.

A police team headed by SHO Ranjit Avenue police station Amanjit Kaur reached the spot. However, the two groups had already left. The police took the video footage captured by the onlookers and started investigations.