Two groups clash over monetary dispute, six held

A monetary dispute turned ugly turn when two groups clashed with each other at Khiala village falling under the Lopoke police station here yesterday. The police have arrested six out of 13 persons.

Those arrested were identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Inderjit Singh, Jagpreet Singh, all residents of Manawala, Sahilpreet Singh, Baljit Singh and Mannu of Khiala Kalan village.

ASI Jaswinder Singh said the police got a call on 112 helpline that two groups were clashing at Khiala village and pelting stones, bricks and firing at each other. Immediately, police teams reached the spot and controlled the situation. Sahilpreet told the police that his father Gurcharan Singh had some monetary dispute with Baljit Singh which led to the quarrel.

The quarrel created panic and terror in the village and therefore, the police booked both the groups. Raids were on to nab the remaining absconding suspects.

Fourth burglar held in silver theft case: CIA staff of the Amritsar city police arrested a fourth burglar who had decamped with valuables worth lakhs from a house here in December last year. Silver biscuits weighing 1.862 kg were recovered from his possession. He was identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Lovely, a resident of Fateh Singh Colony, Gate Hakima here.

According to the police, till now they had seized 2.862kg of silver, Rs 1 lakh cash and a motorcycle used in the crime.

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Dream City locality, situated on the Chabal road lodged a complaint with the police that on December 7 last year, marriage of his son Prince was to be solmenised and all the family members had gone to Jalandhar with barat. Five days later when they arrived, they found valuables, including gold, silver ornaments, silver and cash missing which was burgled by some unknown persons.

After investigations, the police had already arrested three accused in the case while their fourth accomplice Lovepreet had been evading arrest. He was arrested by the police yesterday from near Mulechak village canal. On his disclosure, the police seized the silver biscuits from his residence. One of their accomplices was still absconding, the police said.