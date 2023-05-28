Two groups of youths clash at Ranjit Avenue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

Two groups of youths clashed with each other and turbans were tossed at posh B-block of Ranjit Avenue locality here on Saturday.

Residents made a video of the clash and circulated it on social media. After receiving information, police teams led by Ranjit Avenue police station SHO Amanjit Kaur reached the spot. However, the two groups had already fled the spot. The police took the videos in their possession and started investigations. They were identified and caught by the police.

Amanjit Kaur said around 18 youths were arrested by the police, but they were later let off with a warning after calling their parents to the spot.

It was learnt that a youth was allegedly having an affair with a girl studying in an IELTS study centre in the market. This led to the quarrel between the two groups.