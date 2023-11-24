Two held for hunting in Harike sanctuary

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 23

Two persons have been arrested for hunting in the prohibited area of the Bird Sanctuary, Harike.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and Jaswant Singh, both resident of Harike, Range Officer Kamaljit Singh said on Thursday.

He said a team of the department recovered 2-kg meat of wildlife animal from their residence that the accused were to sell in the market. The team also recovered carcases and a sharp-edge weapon to cut meat of wildlife animals from their possession. The accused were today produced in a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

#Tarn Taran