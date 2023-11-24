Two held for hunting in Harike sanctuary

Tarn Taran, November 23
Two persons have been arrested for hunting in the prohibited area of the Bird Sanctuary, Harike.
The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and Jaswant Singh, both resident of Harike, Range Officer Kamaljit Singh said on Thursday.
He said a team of the department recovered 2-kg meat of wildlife animal from their residence that the accused were to sell in the market. The team also recovered carcases and a sharp-edge weapon to cut meat of wildlife animals from their possession. The accused were today produced in a court, which sent them to judicial custody.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening
J-K L-G, Northern army commander, police pay tributes to 5 soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter
The mortal remains of the five army personnel are brought to...