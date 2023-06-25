Two held for minor's rape in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 24

The Chohla Sahib police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly raping a teenage girl. Meanwhile, one teenage girl belonging to a down-trodden section of society was abducted from Dhand village falling under the Sarai Amanat Khan police station here on Friday.

The police said in the first case, both accused had been identified as Gurjant Singh of Mohanpur (Chohla Sahib) village and Ajay Singh of Mallia (Tarn Taran) village. Gurjant took the girl to the Amritsar bus stand from her Bhathal Bhai Ke village on his three-wheeler on June 18. Ajay Singh was already there and both took the girl to a hotel near Darbar Sahib where they raped the girl against her wishes for days regularly. Somehow the girl managed to get herself free from the clutches of the accused and returned home on June 22.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her mother. The family approached the Chohla Sahib police and lodged a complaint. Inspector Narinder Kaur recorded the statement of the victim and registered a case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested on Friday.

In the second incident, the teenage girl belonging to a weaker section was abducted on June 18 when her parents were away to work. The family tried its best to locate the girl, but failed to find her. The father of the victim, in his complaint lodged with the Sarai Amanat Khan police stated that someone had abducted the girl on the pretext of marriage.

A case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC was registered in the case on Friday.