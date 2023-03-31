Two held for preparing fake documents

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 30

The Harike police on Wednesday arrested two persons on the charge of preparing fake identification documents. The accused have been identified as Ajmer Singh Meli of Marar village and Sukhdeep Singh Deepu of Harike. Police officer sub-inspector Gurtej Singh said Ajmer Singh was facing six criminal cases registered by different police stations. He changed his name as Anmol Singh with the assistance of Sukhdeep Singh. Ajmer Singh applied for the police verification to get his passport released to escape to foreign country. Gurtej Singh said the police had also recovered fake documents from his possession and a case under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against them.