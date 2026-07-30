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Home / Amritsar / Two held for robbing woman lawyer in Amritsar

Two held for robbing woman lawyer in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:11 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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The two snatchers in Amritsar police custody on Wednesday.
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The Amritsar Police have arrested two snatchers involved in robbing a woman advocate, and recovered the purse and some important documents and impounded the motorcycle used in the crime.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Akash (25), a resident of Birbal village, and Veer Singh (19), a resident of Ball Khurd village, both under Kambo police station in Amritsar district.

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The arrests were made by a Majitha Road police station team following an investigation into a purse-snatching incident reported on July 18. The police said an FIR had been registered under Sections 304 and 3(5) of the BNS on July 18 at the Majitha Road police station on the complaint of Shivani Bhatia, a resident of Nagina Avenue and a practising advocate at the Amritsar district courts.

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According to the complaint, Bhatia had stepped out of Sai Medical Store after purchasing medicines when two motorcycle-borne youths snatched her purse and fled.

Acting on technical inputs, a police team tracked down the accused and arrested them near Trillium Mall.

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The police said Akash had been booked in a theft case earlier also.

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