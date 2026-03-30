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Home / Amritsar / Two held for snapping power supply of district manager’s house in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue

Two held for snapping power supply of district manager’s house in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue

The duo cut power supply line to steal wires

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PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:46 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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While denying any conspiracy into snapping of the power supply at residence of deceased district manager of the Punjab Warehousing Corporation, the city police commissionerate today claimed to have arrested two persons involved in the incident.

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“The police have arrested Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, and Gurbakshish Singh, alias Bakshi, both residents of Faizpura area here,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sirivennela.

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Sharing details he said the duo cut power supply line to steal wires. They had stolen power supply wires in the Civil Lines area earlier also, he pointed out.

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Panic gripped Randhawa family after unknown persons snapped the electricity supply to their residence located in the posh Ranjit Avenue locality. The incident also drew sharp political reactions. Opposition leaders accused the AAP government for indulging in cheap tactics for pressuring the bereaved family.

While condemning the incident, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar alleged that the incident reflected the “deteriorating moral standards” of the ruling dispensation. Former Punjab minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia also condemned the incident, terming it an attempt to intimidate the bereaved family, and supported the demand for a CBI probe into district manager ending his life by suicide.

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Randhawa died after consuming Celphos. He had blamed AAP minister Laljit Singh Bhullar for taking the extreme step. The incident forced the government to take resignation from Bhullar who was later booked by the Ranjit Avenue police for abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation after a long delay which led to protests by opposition leaders.

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