Two held for vehicle theft

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police arrested two vehicle lifters — Baliram of Bhindi Saida (now Gurdaspur) and Resham Singh of Khassupura — in Ajnala. During a preliminary probe, the police confiscated three stolen bikes from their possession. SHO Joga Singh said the police had nabbed the accused with a stolen motorcycle. During the probe, the police recovered two more bikes from them. A case was registered. tns

Sikh leaders denounce action

Amritsar: Parallel Jathedar of the Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand denounced the action taken against Sikh youths as part of the latest crackdown on Amritpal Singh. He said they would soon meet with the CM and ask him to stop harassing Sikhs.