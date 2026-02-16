Two held from Delhi in elderly woman’s murder case

Days after the brutal murder of an elderly woman allegedly by her tenants, the Sadar police arrested the two suspects from Delhi.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Gurdev Singh and Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed.

Advertisement

Veena Rani (65), a retired employee of PSPCL, was allegedly murdered by her two tenants at Indira Colony on Majitha Road on the intervening night of January 28 and 29.

Advertisement

According to the police, the two tenants had organised a party and invited the deceased’s son, Varinder, on the pretext of celebrating a visa approval for one of them. During the gathering, the accused allegedly served him spiked drinks before committing the crime.

The incident came to light when another woman living on rent on the upper floor of the house raised an alarm after finding Veena Rani lying in a pool of blood in her room, while her son was in a deep sleep in a nearby room.

Advertisement

The accused allegedly fled with the victim’s gold jewellery, indicating that robbery was the motive behind the murder.

Following a technical investigation, the police traced the location of the two suspects near Rakab Ganj Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi. Police teams, which were dispatched to the area, successfully apprehended them.

The accused were produced before a court in New Delhi. After obtaining transit remand, the police brought them to Amritsar, where they were presented before a local court and remanded to five days of police custody for further investigation.

The Police Commissioner said the investigating team recovered the stolen gold jewellery, a motorcycle allegedly used for the escape, and the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime. Two mobile phones were also seized from their possession.