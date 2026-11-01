Two held with 1 kg heroin; mobile seized in Amritsar

The police have arrested two persons and recovered 1 kg of heroin and a mobile phone from their possession.

A police team was patrolling near the level crossing at Mangli when they spotted two youths coming from the opposite direction. One of them was carrying a polybag.

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The police stopped and searched them, recovering 1 kg of heroin from the packet, along with a mobile phone.

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Those arrested have been identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Berian Wala locality in Dinanagar, Gurdaspur, and Karandeep Singh, a resident of Old Mandi, Attari.

A case under Sections 21-C, 29 and 61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. The accused were brought on police remand, while further investigation is on to ascertain the source of the contraband, apart from their backward and forward linkages to smash the entire module.

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Meanwhile, the Lopoke police arrested Kala Singh of Mandiawala and recovered 1,870 tablets and capsules, along with Rs 5,200 drug money. A case has been registered.