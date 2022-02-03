Two held with 137-gm heroin in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, Febraury 2
The police on Tuesday arrested two persons and recovered 137 gm of heroin from their possession. The local Sadar police arrested Baljit Singh Mannu of Dharar village and recovered 110 gram of heroin, while the Goindwal Sahib police arrested Jarmanjit Singh with 27 gram of heroin. The accused have been booked under Sections 21,6,85 of the NDPS Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor
‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’
Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies
Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...
Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face
CM candidate to be named after Feb 4
25% candidates in 1st phase of UP poll have criminal history
Murder accused: 6 | Attempt to murder accused: 30