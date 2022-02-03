Two held with 137-gm heroin in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, Febraury 2



The police on Tuesday arrested two persons and recovered 137 gm of heroin from their possession. The local Sadar police arrested Baljit Singh Mannu of Dharar village and recovered 110 gram of heroin, while the Goindwal Sahib police arrested Jarmanjit Singh with 27 gram of heroin. The accused have been booked under Sections 21,6,85 of the NDPS Act.