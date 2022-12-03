Two held with 152-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 2

The Chohla Sahib police, led by ASI Bikkar Singh, arrested two men with 152 gm of heroin near the Chohla Sahib village on Thursday. The district police have said that the suspects have been identified as Gurbir Singh Mahnoonh of Brahampura and Amarjit Singh Dimpal of Sarhali.

A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 21-B, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.