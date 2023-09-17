Two held with 155-gm heroin

Tarn Taran: The Sarai Amanat Khan and the Harike police arrested two suspects and recovered 155 gm of heroin from them on Thursday. SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said the Sarai Amanat Khan police arrested Mangal Singh Manga of Dauke village with 100 gm of heroin. The Harike police led by SHO Sub-Inspector Kewal Singh arrested Gurvel Singh Golu with 55 gm of heroin. The suspects were booked by respective police stations. OC
Man loses Rs 5L in online fraud
Tarn Taran: Satnam Singh of Nagoke village lost Rs 5 lakh in an online fraud on May 29. The swindler was identified as Samit Ranjan Paramanik of West Bengal, who fraudulently withdrew Rs 5 lakh from Satnam’s bank account. The DSP, PBI, Economic Offences Cyber Crime, traced the suspect to West Bengal. The Verowal police registered a case against the suspect.
