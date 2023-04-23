Two held with 200-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police have arrested two drug peddlers and confiscated 200 gm of heroin from their possession. They were identified as Gurwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh. Amandeep Singh, the in-charge of the CIA staff said the duo was held from near the Pingalwara bus stand. He said the accused were produced in the court and brought on police remand so that their links could be ascertained. The source of the contraband is yet known. TNS

Cops celebrate Eid in city

Amritsar: Police officials today celebrated Eid with members of the Muslim community. DCP (law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal, in his message, congratulated the residents of the city on the occasion and urged the masses to maintain peace and communal harmony. Islamabad police station SHO Mohit Kumar visited Jama Masjid in Kot Khalsa area.