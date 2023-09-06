Two held with 300-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Kamboh police have arrested Gurinder Singh and Raghubir Singh of Meerakot Kalan village for allegedly possessing 300-gm heroin. They were arrested by a patrolling party on Monday. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them. They were brought on police remand for further interrogation to establish their backward and forward links. TNS

One nabbed for stealing copper

Amritsar: Khalchian police have arrested a thief, identified as Satnam Singh, of Sheikhupura Mohalla in Jandiala for allegedly stealing copper from power transformers. The police recovered 55-kg copper and a three-wheeler from his possession. The police said they got a tip-off that the accused was involved in stealing copper from transformers and later used to sell in the Jahajgarh area. A case was registered against him.