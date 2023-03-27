Two held with 4-kg heroin in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 26

A police team of the local CIA staff arrested two notorious drug smugglers at a naka laid in Khabbe Dorgan on the Tarn Taran-Jandiala Guru road here yesterday. The suspects were travelling in a car bearing registration number PB08EQ8999.

SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said here today that the suspects, who had a criminal past, had been identified as Surjit Singh and Gagandeep Singh, both residents of Dhunn Dhai Wala, Chohla Sahib.

The SSP said the CIA police team, led by Inspector Prabhjit Singh, in-charge, CIA, recovered four packets of heroin weighing around 4 kg, two pistols, 10 cartridges and Rs 2.6 lakh drug money. The car in which they were travelling was also taken into possession.

The SSP said after getting a tip-off about their movement in the area, the police laid a naka where they were arrested.

Gurmeet Singh said seven cases of heinous crimes, including NDPS and recovery of explosive material, were already registered against Surjit Singh. He was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in three cases. Gagangdeep Singh was facing five cases of dreadful nature.

SP (Investigation) Vishaljit Singh said the suspects were today produced before a court, which sent them to two-day police remand. More revelations were expected to be made by the smugglers, including their broad network, during their interrogation in the police remand.

The Tarn Taran Sadar police had registered a case under Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act in this regard.

Criminal past

