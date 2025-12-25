Two held with 504-gm heroin

A police party of the local CIA staff, led by ASI Lakhwinder Singh, arrested two persons with 504-gram heroin on Tuesday night at Sheron village.
The accused have been identified as Surinder Singh and Vipul Yadav, alias Sonu, of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. The Sarhali police have registered a case in this regard.
