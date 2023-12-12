Two held with drugs, pistol

Amritsar, December 11
The police have arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 165 gm of heroin and a country-made pistol from one of them. The suspects were identified as Jagroop Singh of Dhingra Colony, Ram Tirath Road, and Amandeep Singh, alias Happy, of Gujarati Basti located on Chamrang Road.
Dilbagh Singh, in-charge, CIA staff II, said ASI Lajpat Rai along with a police party was deployed near Dera Baba Darshan Singh, Ghanupur Kale, when they intercepted a youth coming from the Ghanupur Kale side. He was later identified as Jagroop Singh. During search, the police recovered 90 gm of contraband, a .32 bore country-made pistol and a bullet from the suspect.
In the second incident, the Division B police have nabbed Amandeep Singh with 75 gm of heroin. Separate cases have been registered against the two suspects.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...
Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet
Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests
Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested
The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...