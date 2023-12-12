Two held with drugs, pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 11

The police have arrested two drug traffickers and recovered 165 gm of heroin and a country-made pistol from one of them. The suspects were identified as Jagroop Singh of Dhingra Colony, Ram Tirath Road, and Amandeep Singh, alias Happy, of Gujarati Basti located on Chamrang Road.

Dilbagh Singh, in-charge, CIA staff II, said ASI Lajpat Rai along with a police party was deployed near Dera Baba Darshan Singh, Ghanupur Kale, when they intercepted a youth coming from the Ghanupur Kale side. He was later identified as Jagroop Singh. During search, the police recovered 90 gm of contraband, a .32 bore country-made pistol and a bullet from the suspect.

In the second incident, the Division B police have nabbed Amandeep Singh with 75 gm of heroin. Separate cases have been registered against the two suspects.