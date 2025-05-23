Two held with drugs, pistols in two incidents

The Chheharta police have arrested a man with 500 gm heroin, Rs 50,000 of drug money and gold ornaments. He was identified as Prince, a resident of Guru Nanak Wara, near Daily Needs shop.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Alam Vijay Singh said Chheharta Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Sharma got a tip-off that the accused was involved in drug peddling following which a raid was conducted and he was arrested from his house. During a search, the police confiscated the contraband, drug money and gold ornaments from the house. Further probe was on to identify his backward and forward links and the source of the narcotics seized.

Meanwhile, the Verka police have arrested Taljinder Singh, alias Honey, of Dande village and recovered two pistols (.32 bore and.30 bore) from him. He was an accomplice of drug peddler Varinderpal Singh of Akalgarh village of the Mehta road who along with his accomplice Gurmukh Singh of Sudhar Rajputa village was arrested by the police on May 14 with 500 gm heroin, Rs 15 lakh of drug money, a drone and a bike.

The DCP said Taljinder’s name cropped up during the interrogation of Varinderpal. Apart from Taljinder Singh, the police also nominated Varinderpal’s brother Jaswinderpal Singh, alias Jassa, of Dande village in the case.

Taljinder had two criminal cases registered against him by the Gharinda police in July 2023. The DCP said raids were on to nab Jaswinderpal who was at large.