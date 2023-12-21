Two held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 20

The city police have arrested two persons in separate incidents and seized 330-gm heroin from their possession.

The accused were identified as Sikander Singh of Gumanpura village and Rohit Singh (alias Limca) of Preet Nagar in Bharariwal here.

Sikander Singh was arrested by CIA staff-2 with 120-gm heroin. The police authorities said he was intercepted by the police during patrolling at the Gumanpura railway crossing.

He was produced in court and brought on three-day police remand for further interrogation to ascertain the source of the contraband. Earlier, he was booked by the Moga police for a similar offence in 2021.

In other incident, the Anngarh police chowki nabbed Rohit Singh with 210-gm heroin on Tuesday. The police was investigating into his antecedents and source of narcotic material. The police have registered separate cases under the NDPS Act against them and further probe is underway.

